Ukraine's Strategic Strike on Druzhba Pipeline: A Game Changer

Ukraine has launched a significant strike against the Druzhba oil pipeline located in Russia's Bryansk region, marking a tactical move in its ongoing conflict with Moscow. The attack was confirmed by Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's drone forces, on Telegram.

Reuters, however, was unable to independently verify the incident, and the Russian side has not provided any commentary as of yet. This pipeline is a crucial conduit that supplies Russian oil to nations like Hungary and Slovakia, which still depend on Russian energy despite the broader EU sanctions imposed after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv has stated that such strikes on Russian energy infrastructure are intended to counter Moscow's relentless attacks on Ukraine by weakening its overall war effort. Recent Ukrainian assaults have disrupted oil deliveries to Slovakia and Hungary, underscoring the strategic importance of energy routes in this ongoing geopolitical struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)