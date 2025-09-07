Left Menu

Ukraine's Strategic Strike on Druzhba Pipeline: A Game Changer

Ukraine's drone forces attacked the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk, causing significant damage. The pipeline is crucial for delivering Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia. Ukraine targets Russian energy structures to weaken its war capabilities. Recent attacks have disrupted oil supply to both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 11:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has launched a significant strike against the Druzhba oil pipeline located in Russia's Bryansk region, marking a tactical move in its ongoing conflict with Moscow. The attack was confirmed by Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's drone forces, on Telegram.

Reuters, however, was unable to independently verify the incident, and the Russian side has not provided any commentary as of yet. This pipeline is a crucial conduit that supplies Russian oil to nations like Hungary and Slovakia, which still depend on Russian energy despite the broader EU sanctions imposed after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv has stated that such strikes on Russian energy infrastructure are intended to counter Moscow's relentless attacks on Ukraine by weakening its overall war effort. Recent Ukrainian assaults have disrupted oil deliveries to Slovakia and Hungary, underscoring the strategic importance of energy routes in this ongoing geopolitical struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

