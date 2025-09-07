Left Menu

India and Israel to Strengthen Ties with Bilateral Investment Treaty

India and Israel plan to sign a bilateral investment treaty during Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's visit, aiming to forge economic ties. The treaty promises investor protection and a robust investment environment, while also setting the stage for a future free trade agreement to increase bilateral investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:02 IST
India and Israel to Strengthen Ties with Bilateral Investment Treaty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

India and Israel are set to fortify economic collaborations with a bilateral investment treaty expected to be signed during the visit of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. This agreement aims to strengthen trade ties between the two nations amidst preparations for a future free trade agreement.

During Smotrich's visit, scheduled from September 8 to 10, he will engage with key Indian ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, focusing on deepening economic and financial relations. Meetings in Mumbai and Gandhinagar's GIFT City are also on the agenda, highlighting significant strides towards economic collaboration.

The bilateral investment treaty seeks to ensure investor protection and equality in treatment, offering a framework for dispute resolution. With both nations committed to enhancing economic cooperation, this step is anticipated to bolster investments and strengthen the economic landscape, reflecting a mutual desire for growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Fiercest Assault Strikes at the Heart of Kyiv

Russia's Fiercest Assault Strikes at the Heart of Kyiv

 Global
2
Formula One's Engine Evolution: The Shift to 2031

Formula One's Engine Evolution: The Shift to 2031

 Global
3
Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challenge

Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challen...

 Global
4
Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025