India and Israel to Strengthen Ties with Bilateral Investment Treaty
India and Israel plan to sign a bilateral investment treaty during Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's visit, aiming to forge economic ties. The treaty promises investor protection and a robust investment environment, while also setting the stage for a future free trade agreement to increase bilateral investments.
India and Israel are set to fortify economic collaborations with a bilateral investment treaty expected to be signed during the visit of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. This agreement aims to strengthen trade ties between the two nations amidst preparations for a future free trade agreement.
During Smotrich's visit, scheduled from September 8 to 10, he will engage with key Indian ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, focusing on deepening economic and financial relations. Meetings in Mumbai and Gandhinagar's GIFT City are also on the agenda, highlighting significant strides towards economic collaboration.
The bilateral investment treaty seeks to ensure investor protection and equality in treatment, offering a framework for dispute resolution. With both nations committed to enhancing economic cooperation, this step is anticipated to bolster investments and strengthen the economic landscape, reflecting a mutual desire for growth and innovation.
