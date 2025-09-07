Left Menu

Tragedy in the Paddy Fields: Farmer Dies After Pesticide Exposure

A 50-year-old farmer named Padam Singh died after his health deteriorated while spraying pesticides in his paddy field in Dubharkishanpur village. Despite being rushed to the hospital by his family, he could not be saved. Police mentioned no complaints have been received regarding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:53 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Dubharkishanpur village, in the Titro area, where a farmer lost his life due to pesticide exposure. Padam Singh, a 50-year-old farmer, was spraying pesticides in his paddy field when he suddenly fell ill and was unable to recover.

Witnessing Singh's deteriorating condition, nearby farmers informed his family immediately. He was subsequently taken to a hospital where medical professionals discovered his blood pressure was significantly elevated. Despite their best efforts, Singh could not be revived.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain, no complaints concerning the incident have been filed. The last rites for Singh were conducted on Sunday, leaving the community mourning the sudden loss.

