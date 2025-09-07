Tragedy in the Paddy Fields: Farmer Dies After Pesticide Exposure

A tragic incident unfolded in Dubharkishanpur village, in the Titro area, where a farmer lost his life due to pesticide exposure. Padam Singh, a 50-year-old farmer, was spraying pesticides in his paddy field when he suddenly fell ill and was unable to recover.

Witnessing Singh's deteriorating condition, nearby farmers informed his family immediately. He was subsequently taken to a hospital where medical professionals discovered his blood pressure was significantly elevated. Despite their best efforts, Singh could not be revived.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain, no complaints concerning the incident have been filed. The last rites for Singh were conducted on Sunday, leaving the community mourning the sudden loss.