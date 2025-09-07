Left Menu

India-Israel Pact: Paving a New Path in Bilateral Trade

India and Israel are set to sign a Bilateral Investment Treaty to foster trade relations and prepare for a potential Free Trade Agreement. The treaty aims to enhance investor protection, boost confidence, and stimulate economic cooperation during Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's visit to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:31 IST
India-Israel Pact: Paving a New Path in Bilateral Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant move to strengthen economic ties, India and Israel are preparing to sign a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) during the visit of Israel's Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich. The agreement is expected to create a foundation for a potential Free Trade Agreement (FTA) aimed at enhancing trade between the two nations.

Minister Smotrich's visit, scheduled for September 8-10, includes meetings with key Indian officials such as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. His itinerary also covers financial hubs like Mumbai and Gandhinagar's GIFT City, further underscoring the economic focus of his trip.

The BIT seeks to offer protections to investors from both countries, boosting confidence and ensuring non-discriminatory practices. As India and Israel continue to grow their economic partnership, this treaty marks a crucial step in creating a robust investment environment and facilitating mutual business interests.

TRENDING

1
BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala': Modi's Vision for Parliamentarians

BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala': Modi's Vision for Parliamentarians

 India
2
Negligence Scandal: Hospital Sealed After Medical Malpractice Horror

Negligence Scandal: Hospital Sealed After Medical Malpractice Horror

 India
3
Verstappen Dominates Fastest Formula One Race in History at Italian Grand Prix

Verstappen Dominates Fastest Formula One Race in History at Italian Grand Pr...

 Global
4
Web of Deceit: Family and Crime in Ishita Mallick's Murder Case

Web of Deceit: Family and Crime in Ishita Mallick's Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025