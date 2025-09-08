India Awestruck by Mesmeric Lunar Eclipse: Varanasi's Sacred Rituals and Astronomical Enthusiasm

On Monday morning, devotees in Varanasi immersed themselves in the sacred waters of the Ganga River, a ritual aligned with prayers after the total lunar eclipse that graced India's skies the previous night. The celestial event began at 8:58 pm and concluded at 2:25 am, captivating skywatchers across the nation.

The lunar eclipse, known scientifically as the Moon entering Earth's shadow, occurs when the Earth's orbit aligns perfectly between the Sun and Moon. This phenomenon is witnessed during an eclipse season, over a six months cycle, when a full moon is near the lunar node. The event's duration and type are determined by the Moon's closeness to this node.

Excitement surged across India on Sunday as thousands convened to observe the 'Blood Moon'. In Bengaluru, eager crowds thronged the Indian Institute of Astrophysics. Early attendee Sahana remarked on the ethereal sight, noting, "It was not fully red, but a light grey moon emerged. It was a remarkable experience," anticipating the anticipated full blood moon view.

In Delhi, enthusiasts battled the cloudy skyline at Nehru Planetarium. "Though the skies are overcast, our enthusiasm to witness the eclipse remains unfazed," commented a viewer awaiting the lunar display. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, students and astronomy buffs gathered at Paschim Banga Vigyan Mancha, many grabbing their first glimpse of a Total Lunar Eclipse.

Giving a scientific context, Sandip Chakraborti, Director of the Indian Centre for Space Physics, shared from West Medinipur, "This rare alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon last occurred on January 31, 2018, and is set to recur on December 31, 2028." The explanation added depth to an already mesmerizing experience for the ardent observers.