EU Targets Russian Financial Networks and Energy Sector with New Sanctions

The European Union is considering imposing new sanctions on several Russian banks and energy firms. The potential package may target Russia's payment systems, crypto exchanges, and further restrict the country's oil trade, according to Bloomberg. Reuters has not confirmed these developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is reportedly preparing to enact fresh sanctions on several Russian financial and energy institutions. According to Bloomberg News, the proposed measures could hit about half a dozen banks and energy companies in Russia.

The sanctions package might extend to Russia's payment and credit card systems, affecting crypto exchanges and tightening restrictions on oil trade, thereby escalating economic pressure on Moscow.

Reuters has not yet corroborated this report, indicating that the details are still unfolding as the story develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

