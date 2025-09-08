Supreme Court Denies Further Bail for Vikas Yadav in Katara Case

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to extend the interim bail for Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year sentence for his role in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. A bench composed of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma instructed Yadav's lawyer to petition the Delhi High Court for any further bail requests.

During the proceedings, Yadav's counsel appealed to the bench to reconsider the plea seeking an extension of the interim bail. However, he subsequently agreed to approach the High Court after the Supreme Court signaled it would likely reject his request.

Previously, the Supreme Court had granted Yadav a one-week extension of interim bail, challenging an August 22 decision by the Delhi High Court. Yadav, 54, who has been imprisoned for more than 23 years, had sought bail to attend his impending marriage and tend to his ailing mother. The court mandated he remain at his Ghaziabad residence and prohibited contact with witnesses or Nitish Katara's family. Meanwhile, Yadav's plea regarding the denial of remission benefits remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)