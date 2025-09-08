Left Menu

European Markets Edge Higher Amid French Political Uncertainty

European shares saw modest gains as the week began, despite political uncertainty in France, where Prime Minister Francois Bayrou faces a no-confidence vote. The STOXX 600 rose 0.21%, with France's CAC 40 up 0.22%. Banks and oil shares climbed, while healthcare fell due to U.S. FDA actions.

08-09-2025
European shares inched higher on Monday, marking a hopeful start to a week clouded by political uncertainty in France, as the nation anticipates looking for its fifth prime minister in three years. With French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou expected to lose a no-confidence vote, concerns over France's economic future escalated.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose by 0.21% to reach 550.37 points, while the CAC 40 showed a 0.22% increase. Despite this optimistic beginning, French equities have struggled against the STOXX index this year, grappling with soaring bond yields triggered by fears around debt-driven fiscal policies.

Banks spearheaded gains across sectors, recovering from last week's losses due to poor U.S. jobs data which suggested the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates soon. Meanwhile, oil and gas stocks benefited from a global rise in crude prices. Rising geopolitical tensions also supported defense stocks, whereas healthcare dipped following new FDA regulatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

