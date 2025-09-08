The Kremlin has declared that no sanction will prompt a change in Russia's position on Ukraine, following hints from both the U.S. and EU about the possibility of additional sanctions.

In response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea, the West has enacted various sanctions aiming to destabilize Russia's economy and erode support for President Vladimir Putin. Contrary to these intentions, Putin asserts the nation's economy, which has outpaced G7 countries, remains robust.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Russia will maintain its consistent stance, as articulated by President Putin, despite the West's efforts. He echoed Moscow's preference for diplomatic solutions, though the "special military operation" would proceed if necessary.