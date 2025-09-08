Left Menu

Russia's Unyielding Stance: Sanctions and Resilience

The Kremlin remains defiant against Western sanctions, asserting that economic pressures will not alter Russia's policies on Ukraine. Despite numerous sanctions, Russia's economy has shown resilience, growing faster than some Western nations. Peskov affirmed the commitment to Putin's strategies while highlighting the preference for diplomatic resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:29 IST
Russia's Unyielding Stance: Sanctions and Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has declared that no sanction will prompt a change in Russia's position on Ukraine, following hints from both the U.S. and EU about the possibility of additional sanctions.

In response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea, the West has enacted various sanctions aiming to destabilize Russia's economy and erode support for President Vladimir Putin. Contrary to these intentions, Putin asserts the nation's economy, which has outpaced G7 countries, remains robust.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Russia will maintain its consistent stance, as articulated by President Putin, despite the West's efforts. He echoed Moscow's preference for diplomatic solutions, though the "special military operation" would proceed if necessary.

TRENDING

1
Navigating the AI Era: Embracing Adaptable Skills

Navigating the AI Era: Embracing Adaptable Skills

 India
2
Haryana Rallies for Relief: State Unites in the Wake of Heavy Rains

Haryana Rallies for Relief: State Unites in the Wake of Heavy Rains

 India
3
Gautam Solar's 5 GW Leap: Empowering India's Clean Energy Future

Gautam Solar's 5 GW Leap: Empowering India's Clean Energy Future

 India
4
Thaksin Shinawatra Returns Amid Legal Uncertainty

Thaksin Shinawatra Returns Amid Legal Uncertainty

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025