Floods Turn Punjab Farms into Testing Ground for Resilient Maize

Punjab's recent floods have unexpectedly turned the state's farmlands into a vital testing ground for flood-resistant maize crops. This scenario has created an opportunity for scientific inquiry into agricultural resilience amid the backdrop of disaster.

Conducted by the international research organization CIMMYT, field-test trials on hybrid maize varieties were underway at a facility in Ludhiana when the floods overwhelmed the land. Among the ten experimental hybrids were four developed to endure water-logged conditions, offering a unique opportunity to assess their resilience in real-world conditions.

The floods, affecting over 1.75 lakh acres, have brought critical data to light and will be central to discussions at 'Dialogue Next', an event by the World Food Prize Foundation focusing on climate adaptation strategies for South Asian agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)