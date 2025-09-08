Left Menu

Floods Turn Punjab Farms into Testing Ground for Resilient Maize

Punjab's devastating floods have inadvertently provided a real-world testing environment for flood-resistant maize crops. CIMMYT's research, initially field-testing hybrid varieties, gains ground as submerged fields in 1,400 villages offer crucial data to aid agricultural recovery. The research findings will be pivotal for discussions on climate strategies at the upcoming 'Dialogue Next' conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:02 IST
Floods Turn Punjab Farms into Testing Ground for Resilient Maize
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's recent floods have unexpectedly turned the state's farmlands into a vital testing ground for flood-resistant maize crops. This scenario has created an opportunity for scientific inquiry into agricultural resilience amid the backdrop of disaster.

Conducted by the international research organization CIMMYT, field-test trials on hybrid maize varieties were underway at a facility in Ludhiana when the floods overwhelmed the land. Among the ten experimental hybrids were four developed to endure water-logged conditions, offering a unique opportunity to assess their resilience in real-world conditions.

The floods, affecting over 1.75 lakh acres, have brought critical data to light and will be central to discussions at 'Dialogue Next', an event by the World Food Prize Foundation focusing on climate adaptation strategies for South Asian agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tree-Cutting Approval Accelerates Barapullah Phase 3 Flyover Completion

Tree-Cutting Approval Accelerates Barapullah Phase 3 Flyover Completion

 India
2
High Court Denies Early Release for Terror Conspiracy Convict

High Court Denies Early Release for Terror Conspiracy Convict

 India
3
Maratha Quota: Activist Manoj Jarange's Struggle and Triumph

Maratha Quota: Activist Manoj Jarange's Struggle and Triumph

 India
4
Bravo's New Role: Empowering Legends at Trinbago Knight Riders

Bravo's New Role: Empowering Legends at Trinbago Knight Riders

 Trinidad and Tobago

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025