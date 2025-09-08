Left Menu

Rosatom to Issue Yuan Bonds Amid Strengthening Russia-China Ties

Russian nuclear giant Rosatom plans to issue yuan-denominated bonds in China, seeking to strengthen financial ties amid geopolitical shifts. The move follows a high-profile visit by President Vladimir Putin to China, emphasizing joint financial efforts in the 'Global South' and cooperation in nuclear energy development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:03 IST
Rosatom to Issue Yuan Bonds Amid Strengthening Russia-China Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is poised to issue yuan-denominated bonds in China, marking a significant step in bolstering Russia-China financial relations. This development comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to China, which underscored the necessity of a unified financial infrastructure for the 'Global South'.

Rosatom's head, Alexei Likhachev, affirmed the company's commitment to aiding China in achieving dominance over the United States in nuclear generation capacity. The collaboration extends to Rosatom assisting in the construction of eight nuclear reactors in China, supported by China's enormous demand for uranium and nuclear fuel.

The issuance of yuan bonds aligns with the Russian strategy of accessing China's robust bond market, the world's second-largest, particularly vital as Western financial avenues close due to sanctions. This strategic financial maneuver is further supported by strong credit ratings from Chinese agencies for Russian enterprises, including Gazprom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

 India
2
Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

 India
3
Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at DTU

Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at D...

 India
4
ETGE Condemns Oracle for Aiding China's Surveillance State

ETGE Condemns Oracle for Aiding China's Surveillance State

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025