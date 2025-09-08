Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Key Conduit in Nationwide Mule Account Scam

Delhi Police have arrested Satyam Kulshretha, a pivotal figure in a nationwide scam involving mule bank accounts for online frauds. Known as Sam, Kulshretha was caught in Gurugram after defrauding a victim of Rs. 24.5 lakhs through an intricate online investment scheme. Police continue to seek his associates.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended Satyam Kulshretha, identified as a key player in a nationwide network facilitating mule bank accounts for online fraud. Arrested on August 29 in Gurugram, Kulshretha is accused of helping launder stolen money through a sophisticated online scam.

The case emerged after Goel, the victim, lodged a complaint on April 9, following a fraudulent investment scheme he fell victim to. The operation, spearheaded by an alias 'Neha Sharma', coaxed Goel into transferring Rs. 24.49 lakhs using promises of considerable returns through a platform called Spreadex Global Ltd.

Police investigations traced the fraudulent funds to multiple accounts, uncovering one major mule account linked to 'Sam'. Analysis revealed Kulshretha's involvement with over 50 agents nationwide, indicating his extensive role in the scam network. Authorities have recovered incriminating evidence from his devices as they pursue his partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

