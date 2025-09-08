Countdown to Resolution: IAEA-Iran Nuclear Inspection Talks Near Critical Decision Point

The UN nuclear watchdog and Iran are in the final stages of negotiations aimed at resuming inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has expressed hope that the talks, which have made progress, will conclude successfully within days.

This development occurs as Europe's major powers, France, Britain, and Germany, threaten to re-impose sanctions on Iran if it does not comply with inspection agreements. These sanctions were initially lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal, which was significantly impacted when the US withdrew in 2018.

In response, Iran's foreign ministry described the discussions as positive yet inconclusive. The results of a recent negotiation round are under review, and no timeframe has been set for further discussions, adding uncertainty to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)