BKU Leader Slams Congress President Over Farmer Snub

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Dharmendra Malik launched a fierce critique against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday. The backlash comes after Kharge allegedly insulted a farmer seeking assistance in Kalaburagi. Malik pointed out that with the Congress in power in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah, not PM Modi or Amit Shah, should be questioned about flood relief efforts.

Malik accused the Karnataka Chief Minister of failing to survey flood-affected areas, asserting that it's the state's responsibility to compensate affected citizens. He questioned Kharge's stance, suggesting dissatisfaction with the state government's actions, and hinted at potential change if the CM remains inactive.

The controversy erupted after a viral video showed Kharge comparing his own property losses to the farmer's, a move many criticize as arrogant and insensitive. BJP leaders, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shehzad Poonawalla, slammed Kharge for disregarding farmer grievances, asserting that Congress appears dismissive of farmer interests.