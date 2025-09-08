Left Menu

BKU Leader Slams Congress President Over Farmer Snub

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Dharmendra Malik criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly insulting a farmer seeking help in Kalaburagi. Malik questioned Kharge's blame towards PM Modi and Amit Shah, suggesting he should address Karnataka's CM for inadequate flood relief efforts. Criticism from various political leaders followed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:30 IST
BKU Leader Slams Congress President Over Farmer Snub
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Dharmendra Malik (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Dharmendra Malik launched a fierce critique against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday. The backlash comes after Kharge allegedly insulted a farmer seeking assistance in Kalaburagi. Malik pointed out that with the Congress in power in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah, not PM Modi or Amit Shah, should be questioned about flood relief efforts.

Malik accused the Karnataka Chief Minister of failing to survey flood-affected areas, asserting that it's the state's responsibility to compensate affected citizens. He questioned Kharge's stance, suggesting dissatisfaction with the state government's actions, and hinted at potential change if the CM remains inactive.

The controversy erupted after a viral video showed Kharge comparing his own property losses to the farmer's, a move many criticize as arrogant and insensitive. BJP leaders, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shehzad Poonawalla, slammed Kharge for disregarding farmer grievances, asserting that Congress appears dismissive of farmer interests.

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Aims for Victory Amid Contentious Vice Presidential Election

Shiv Sena Aims for Victory Amid Contentious Vice Presidential Election

 India
2
Kasper Hjulmand Takes Helm at Bayer Leverkusen: A New Era Begins

Kasper Hjulmand Takes Helm at Bayer Leverkusen: A New Era Begins

 Global
3
Blaze Erupts at ONGC Uran Plant: Panic Ensues

Blaze Erupts at ONGC Uran Plant: Panic Ensues

 India
4
Strengthening Skies: Aviation Safety and Performance Reviewed

Strengthening Skies: Aviation Safety and Performance Reviewed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025