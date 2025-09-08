Left Menu

Punjab's Flood Crisis: Aid, Accountability, and PM Modi's Visit

The Punjab government is offering Rs 20,000 per acre as compensation for flood-damaged lands. Relief efforts are underway as PM Modi plans a visit to afflicted areas. Meanwhile, political tension rises with BJP blaming AAP-led administration for inadequate flood management due to unchecked illegal mining practices.

The Punjab government has announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for farmers whose lands and crops have been damaged by recent floods, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. This measure aims to alleviate the financial burden on farmers severely impacted by the extensive flooding.

The floods have disrupted several districts in Punjab, leaving numerous families in dire straits. In response, the government is actively distributing relief supplies, with ministers overseeing efforts to strengthen river embankments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gurdaspur on September 9 to review relief efforts and meet with affected families.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticized Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, blaming his government for exacerbating the crisis through what he termed 'Mann-made disasters.' Chugh attributed the problem to illegal mining practices that destabilized riverbanks, accusing the AAP government of incompetence.

