Punjab's Flood Crisis: Aid, Accountability, and PM Modi's Visit

The Punjab government has announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for farmers whose lands and crops have been damaged by recent floods, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. This measure aims to alleviate the financial burden on farmers severely impacted by the extensive flooding.

The floods have disrupted several districts in Punjab, leaving numerous families in dire straits. In response, the government is actively distributing relief supplies, with ministers overseeing efforts to strengthen river embankments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gurdaspur on September 9 to review relief efforts and meet with affected families.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticized Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, blaming his government for exacerbating the crisis through what he termed 'Mann-made disasters.' Chugh attributed the problem to illegal mining practices that destabilized riverbanks, accusing the AAP government of incompetence.