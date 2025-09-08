Left Menu

Ashoka Emblem Vandalism Sparks Outrage at Hazratbal Shrine

The vandalism of the Ashoka Emblem at Hazratbal Shrine has ignited controversy and condemnation. Waqf Board's Shadab Shams criticized the Jammu and Kashmir leadership for alleged support to vandals. The incident, termed a 'terrorist attack,' highlights tensions between national symbols and religious sentiments.

Chairman of Uttarakhand Waqf Board Shadab Shams. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The vandalism of the Ashoka Emblem at the Hazratbal Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has provoked widespread condemnation. Shadab Shams, Chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, has called for stringent action against the perpetrators and criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for allegedly supporting those responsible.

The controversy erupted after a mob decimated the emblem on the shrine's foundation stone. This sparked debates over the intersection of national symbols and religious sentiments. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah also weighed in, questioning the appropriateness of placing the emblem at a religious site.

J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi described the incident as a 'terrorist attack' orchestrated by political goons, noting its unfortunate impact on the already sensitive region. The shrine, under redevelopment, is a sacred site as it houses the relic of Prophet Mohammad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

