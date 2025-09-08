Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Shines Bright: Leading the Charge in Clean Energy Initiatives

Chhattisgarh is spearheading clean energy efforts with initiatives like the PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme. Facing climate challenges, the state boosts its solar energy commitment, reflecting India's net-zero carbon goals. With financial support, the state aims for substantial growth in power generation, advancing towards becoming a renewable energy leader.

08-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh is making significant strides in clean energy, as highlighted by initiatives like the PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme, according to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday.

Speaking at a solar energy awareness event, he emphasized the state's dedication to renewable energy, transforming solar consumers into producers and contributors in the fight against climate change.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, with targets for net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, Chhattisgarh is ambitiously advancing its power generation, boosting capacities to 30,000 MW, and supporting neighboring states while aiming to become India's top state in power production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

