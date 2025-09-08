Chhattisgarh Shines Bright: Leading the Charge in Clean Energy Initiatives

Chhattisgarh is making significant strides in clean energy, as highlighted by initiatives like the PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme, according to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday.

Speaking at a solar energy awareness event, he emphasized the state's dedication to renewable energy, transforming solar consumers into producers and contributors in the fight against climate change.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, with targets for net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, Chhattisgarh is ambitiously advancing its power generation, boosting capacities to 30,000 MW, and supporting neighboring states while aiming to become India's top state in power production.

