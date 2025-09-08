Monsoon Havoc in Himachal: 370 Lives Lost and Counting

The monsoon season continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, claiming 370 lives as reported by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and lightning strikes have led to 205 of these fatalities, while road accidents account for the remaining 165 deaths.

The SDMA's report, spanning June 20 to September 8, highlights not only human loss but also severe impacts on infrastructure and livestock. A total of 1,480 livestock have perished, and public infrastructure has suffered immensely with thousands of roads, water supply schemes, and electricity transformers sustaining damage.

District-wise, Mandi records the highest toll of 37 rain-related deaths. As restoration work continues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to conduct an aerial survey and meet with officials in affected areas to oversee relief efforts, underscoring the dire need for comprehensive disaster management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)