India Emerges as Smallholder Agriculture Innovation Hub

Global agricultural leaders convened in India to discuss pressing challenges facing agri-food systems and emphasized the need for solutions centered on smallholder farmers. The two-day DialogueNEXT conference, taking place at the ICAR Convention Centre, garnered insights from policymakers, scientists, and farmers worldwide.

Mangi Lal Jat, Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education and ICAR Director General, highlighted the rapid pace of India's agricultural transformation, positioning the country as an innovation leader for the Global South. Jat emphasized the necessity of investments in science, innovation, and partnerships at this pivotal time.

The event, coinciding with World Agriculture Day, underscored India's commitment to agricultural innovation and global food security, as it was organized by the World Food Prize Foundation in collaboration with CIMMYT, the Borlaug Institute for South Asia (BISA), and ICAR.