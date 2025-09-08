Left Menu

India Emerges as Smallholder Agriculture Innovation Hub

Global experts gathered in India to address challenges in agri-food systems, emphasizing smallholder farmer-focused solutions and India's leadership role. The DialogueNEXT conference highlighted transformative agricultural innovations, partnerships, and investments needed to enhance global food security, with India positioned as an innovation hub for the Global South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:44 IST
India Emerges as Smallholder Agriculture Innovation Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global agricultural leaders convened in India to discuss pressing challenges facing agri-food systems and emphasized the need for solutions centered on smallholder farmers. The two-day DialogueNEXT conference, taking place at the ICAR Convention Centre, garnered insights from policymakers, scientists, and farmers worldwide.

Mangi Lal Jat, Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education and ICAR Director General, highlighted the rapid pace of India's agricultural transformation, positioning the country as an innovation leader for the Global South. Jat emphasized the necessity of investments in science, innovation, and partnerships at this pivotal time.

The event, coinciding with World Agriculture Day, underscored India's commitment to agricultural innovation and global food security, as it was organized by the World Food Prize Foundation in collaboration with CIMMYT, the Borlaug Institute for South Asia (BISA), and ICAR.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident: Child's Play Turns Fatal

Tragic Accident: Child's Play Turns Fatal

 India
2
Russia's Bold Move to Attract Yuan Liquidity

Russia's Bold Move to Attract Yuan Liquidity

 Global
3
Tragic Collision: Train Hits Double-deck Bus in Mexico

Tragic Collision: Train Hits Double-deck Bus in Mexico

 Global
4
Tamil Nadu to Host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 with Record 24 Teams

Tamil Nadu to Host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 with Record 24 Tea...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025