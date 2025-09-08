Rajasthan Farmers Protest for Flood Relief and Fair Compensation
Thousands of farmers in Rajasthan protested for relief and compensation due to recent flood damage. Organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, the demonstration included women and a heavy police presence. Farmer leaders demand government assurance as they negotiate with officials for fair treatment and compensation.
In Rajasthan, a large protest orchestrated by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh saw thousands of farmers gather to demand relief following devastating floods. Held at the Mini Secretariat in Jhalawar, their demonstration highlights the plight faced after recent heavy rains in the region.
Despite the presence of over 5,000 participants, including women who arrived on tractor-trolleys laden with supplies, the protest remained peaceful. Jhalawar DSP Harshraj Singh reported significant police deployment to uphold law and order.
Farmer leaders, including BKS president K Sai Reddy, criticized the government for inaction on relief efforts. The protests target inadequate compensation and issues like insufficient electricity access, as farmers negotiate with officials for a resolution.
