Naidu Secures Urea Supply Amid Fertilizer Shortage

In response to an impending fertilizer shortage, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took decisive action. On Monday, he reached out to Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda to secure an allotment of seven rakes of urea from an incoming ship at Kakinada Port.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to prevent difficulties for farmers during this critical period. Naidu also issued directives for strict measures against the black market sale of fertilizers and for plans to ensure an uninterrupted supply throughout the rabi season.

In addition to tackling fertilizer issues, Naidu addressed the dipping onion prices, instructing officials to procure the crop directly from farmers at a rate of Rs 1,200 per quintal, aiming to support the local agricultural sector.

