Left Menu

Naidu Secures Urea Supply Amid Fertilizer Shortage

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu addressed the fertilizer shortage by contacting Union Minister JP Nadda for urea allocation. Ensuring no hardship for farmers, he directed action against black marketing and reviewed onion prices, instructing procurement at Rs 1,200 per quintal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:11 IST
Naidu Secures Urea Supply Amid Fertilizer Shortage
Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In response to an impending fertilizer shortage, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took decisive action. On Monday, he reached out to Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda to secure an allotment of seven rakes of urea from an incoming ship at Kakinada Port.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to prevent difficulties for farmers during this critical period. Naidu also issued directives for strict measures against the black market sale of fertilizers and for plans to ensure an uninterrupted supply throughout the rabi season.

In addition to tackling fertilizer issues, Naidu addressed the dipping onion prices, instructing officials to procure the crop directly from farmers at a rate of Rs 1,200 per quintal, aiming to support the local agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident: Child's Play Turns Fatal

Tragic Accident: Child's Play Turns Fatal

 India
2
Russia's Bold Move to Attract Yuan Liquidity

Russia's Bold Move to Attract Yuan Liquidity

 Global
3
Tragic Collision: Train Hits Double-deck Bus in Mexico

Tragic Collision: Train Hits Double-deck Bus in Mexico

 Global
4
Tamil Nadu to Host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 with Record 24 Teams

Tamil Nadu to Host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 with Record 24 Tea...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025