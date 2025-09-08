Urgent Need for Shelter: Red Cross Struggles to Supply Tents in Gaza
The Red Cross has distributed 300 tents to Gaza, but urgent needs persist as more than hundreds of thousands lack adequate shelter amid ongoing conflict. Despite some relief, many remain in precarious conditions as the Israeli assault continues. Multiple NGOs await approval to deliver more shelter materials.
The Red Cross has taken action in southern Gaza, distributing over 300 tents to displacement camps recently. However, the organization warns that the current supply of shelter materials falls significantly short of pressing needs on the ground.
While anticipating the delivery of more than 1,500 additional tents in the coming days, Red Cross spokesperson Sarah Davies highlighted the dire circumstances faced by displaced families. Many are forced to live among the rubble or in makeshift shelters made from tarpaulins and scrap metal, revealing the urgent demand for adequate shelter solutions.
Meanwhile, Palestinian officials report more than 1.3 million Gazans are without proper tents, as humanitarian organizations strive to meet the massive demand amidst ongoing conflict. The Israeli defense agency, COGAT, claims restrictions on shelter material deliveries have been lifted, but international NGOs express challenges in getting necessary permissions to provide aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
