Ethiopia Unveils Africa's Largest Hydroelectric Dam Amid Tensions with Egypt

Ethiopia inaugurates the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Africa's largest hydroelectric project, aiming for energy sufficiency and regional power export. However, this move escalates tensions with Egypt, which fears threats to its Nile water supply. Despite opposition, Ethiopia continues the project, emphasizing its potential benefits for regional development.

Updated: 09-09-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 06:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ethiopia has officially inaugurated Africa's largest hydroelectric dam, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), aiming to provide energy to millions of Ethiopians. While the nation views the $5 billion project as a cornerstone for its economic development, it has simultaneously deepened regional tensions, particularly with downstream Egypt.

The GERD, situated on a Nile tributary, is expected to expand its current 750 MW power output to 5,150 MW upon full completion. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed highlighted its potential to boost national electricity access and increase power exports. However, Egypt has raised concerns that the dam could restrict its essential Nile water supply, sparking longstanding opposition.

Despite international negotiations and regional disputes, Ethiopia defends the GERD as a sovereign right and a shared opportunity for African growth. To date, the dam has received 91% funding from Ethiopia's central bank, complemented by public contributions through bond sales. The ongoing development continues to serve as a symbol of unity amid Ethiopia's internal challenges.

Latest News

