UP International Trade Show: A Gateway to Global Markets with Khadi Focus

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:30 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews preparations for UPITS 2025. (Photo/X @ CMOfficeUP). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected preparations for the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, scheduled to take place from September 25 to 29 at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida. Over 2,500 exhibitors have registered, while more than 500 foreign buyers are expected to attend the trade show, which will prominently spotlight Khadi materials in a dedicated fashion show.

In a statement on social media platform X, the Chief Minister's office stated, "This edition sees over 2,500 exhibitors and more than 500 foreign buyers participating. A highlight will be the Khadi-focused fashion show." The show will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Russia participating as a partner nation.

This annual event, which introduces the world to Uttar Pradesh's indigenous craft, cuisine, and culture, will mark its third edition. The show aims to showcase the state's achievements and unveil new investment initiatives, including flagship schemes like One District One Product and the Defence Industrial Corridor.

