Delhi Police Crack Rs 1 Crore Gold Heist at Red Fort Event

Delhi Police recovered a stolen gold Kalash worth Rs 1 crore from a Jain community event. The accused, Bhushan Verma from Hapur, was caught with his associates. The crime, captured on CCTV, occurred near Red Fort, sparking ongoing investigations into the high-profile theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:36 IST
Delhi Police recovers the stolen Gold Kalash from accused (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a high-profile theft case, Delhi Police have successfully recovered a stolen gold Kalash valued at Rs 1 crore from a religious ceremony at the Red Fort. The primary suspect, Bhushan Verma, was apprehended and found to be a resident of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Joint Commissioner of Police Surender Kumar announced the arrest of Bhushan Verma and his associates, Ankit and Gaurav, who had possession of melted gold linked to the theft. The crime unfolded on September 3, during a Jain community gathering at 15 August Park, leading to an ongoing investigation.

CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying Verma, as the precious Kalash and other valuable items went missing from businessman Sudhir Jain's possession. The Delhi Police Crime Branch is diligently pursuing further inquiries to unravel the theft case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

