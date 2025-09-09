Left Menu

Opposition's INDIA Bloc Rallies Support Ahead of Vice President Elections

B Sudershan Reddy, opposition INDIA bloc's Vice President candidate, secures support from RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal ahead of the elections. Polling and counting agents announced by both INDIA and NDA blocs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cast the first vote. Vice President to be chosen by an electoral college.

Opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy meets RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal, Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrasekhar Azad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Vice President elections scheduled for Tuesday, the opposition INDIA bloc's candidate, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, reached out to potential supporters. On Monday evening, he met with RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal and Azad Samaj Party President and MP Chandrasekhar Azad in New Delhi to garner support for his candidacy.

Expressing his gratitude towards Beniwal, Reddy described the interaction as a significant milestone in his campaign, emphasizing the importance of securing backing from influential leaders. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc announced its polling and counting agents for the anticipated election, appointing MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Manickam Tagore, and Shatabdi Roy as polling agents, with Shakti Singh Gohil and Manickam Tagore designated as counting agents.

On the ruling NDA side, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu, and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde have been assigned as election agents for their candidate, CP Radhakrishnan. Sources revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first to cast his vote on election day. The position of Vice President became vacant following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation in July due to health reasons. The election process involves an electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament, conducted under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

