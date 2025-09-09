Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has staunchly defended NDA vice-presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, emphasizing his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Reddy remarked that there is nothing to hide regarding Radhakrishnan's RSS background, noting that it is an esteemed Indian organization.

In the lead-up to the vice-presidential election, prominent BJP lawmakers vocalized their support for Radhakrishnan, underscoring his qualifications and anticipating his victory. BJP MP Kiran Choudhry expressed confidence, stating that Radhakrishnan's election would honor the Vice President's post.

As part of pre-vote discussions, Gujarat MPs convened at Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's residence, with MP Lahar Singh Siroya stressing the certainty of Radhakrishnan's victory. The election pits Radhakrishnan against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi casting his vote first amid the strong BJP backing.

