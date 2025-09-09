Left Menu

Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

As Parliament votes for a new Vice President, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy defends NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan's RSS ties. BJP MPs express strong support and confidence in his victory. Prime Minister Modi casts his vote first, as Radhakrishnan faces off against opposition's B Sudershan Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:08 IST
Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has staunchly defended NDA vice-presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, emphasizing his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Reddy remarked that there is nothing to hide regarding Radhakrishnan's RSS background, noting that it is an esteemed Indian organization.

In the lead-up to the vice-presidential election, prominent BJP lawmakers vocalized their support for Radhakrishnan, underscoring his qualifications and anticipating his victory. BJP MP Kiran Choudhry expressed confidence, stating that Radhakrishnan's election would honor the Vice President's post.

As part of pre-vote discussions, Gujarat MPs convened at Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's residence, with MP Lahar Singh Siroya stressing the certainty of Radhakrishnan's victory. The election pits Radhakrishnan against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi casting his vote first amid the strong BJP backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Elects New Vice President Amid Political Maneuvering

India Elects New Vice President Amid Political Maneuvering

 Global
2
Putin's 'Novorossiya' Dream: The Geostrategic Battle for Ukraine's Black Sea Coast

Putin's 'Novorossiya' Dream: The Geostrategic Battle for Ukraine's Black Sea...

 United Kingdom
3
Unveiling the Truth: Battling Cancer Misinformation in the Age of Social Media

Unveiling the Truth: Battling Cancer Misinformation in the Age of Social Med...

 Global
4
PM Modi's Commitment Amid Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster

PM Modi's Commitment Amid Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025