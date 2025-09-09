Bihar Boosts Anganwadi Honourariums Ahead of Assembly Polls

In a significant pre-election decision, the Bihar cabinet has approved a substantial increase in honourariums for anganwadi workers and helpers. The decision, passed on Tuesday, comes as part of the state government's efforts to acknowledge the essential services provided by these workers in community welfare.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who chaired the cabinet meeting, emphasized the impact of anganwadi workers in improving the nutritional standards and overall health of children and pregnant women across Bihar. Following the approval, workers will now receive Rs 9,000 per month, up from the previous Rs 7,000, while helpers will have their salaries increased to Rs 4,500 from Rs 4,000.

Officials estimate that this salary hike will benefit more than 1.20 lakh anganwadi workers and helpers. Kumar noted that this decision aligns with the government's ongoing commitment to support welfare schemes initiated since they came to power in 2005. The announcement is expected to influence voter sentiment positively ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections.