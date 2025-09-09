Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

Surat's Sumeru Banquet was abuzz as Cosmic PV Power Pvt. Ltd. toasted its 5th Foundation Day. The ceremony opened with a traditional lamp lighting by Directors Mr. Shravan Gupta and Mr. Jenish Ghael.

Company President Mr. Harish Valecha welcomed guests, emphasizing the achievements and aspirations of Cosmic PV Power. Director Mr. Shravan Gupta recounted the company's growth in the solar sector, driven by innovation and collaboration.

Director Mr. Jenish Ghael unveiled ambitious plans, including an IPO, a 2GW solar cell factory, expanded solar module production, and forays into Battery Energy Storage Systems. These steps are pivotal to advancing India's renewable goals. Acknowledging key team contributions, the event concluded with a vote of thanks and dinner, inspiring all present.

(With inputs from agencies.)