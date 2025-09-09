Left Menu

Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

Cosmic PV Power Pvt. Ltd. celebrated its 5th anniversary, highlighting its significant progress and future ambitions in the renewable energy industry. Key initiatives include plans for an IPO, expanding solar and storage capacities, and enhancing India's clean energy journey. The event underscored innovation and teamwork as vital elements to its success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 09-09-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 12:34 IST
Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Surat's Sumeru Banquet was abuzz as Cosmic PV Power Pvt. Ltd. toasted its 5th Foundation Day. The ceremony opened with a traditional lamp lighting by Directors Mr. Shravan Gupta and Mr. Jenish Ghael.

Company President Mr. Harish Valecha welcomed guests, emphasizing the achievements and aspirations of Cosmic PV Power. Director Mr. Shravan Gupta recounted the company's growth in the solar sector, driven by innovation and collaboration.

Director Mr. Jenish Ghael unveiled ambitious plans, including an IPO, a 2GW solar cell factory, expanded solar module production, and forays into Battery Energy Storage Systems. These steps are pivotal to advancing India's renewable goals. Acknowledging key team contributions, the event concluded with a vote of thanks and dinner, inspiring all present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Counterfeit Chaos: Tailor Turned Currency Conman Arrested

Counterfeit Chaos: Tailor Turned Currency Conman Arrested

 India
2
India's New EV Testing Facility: A Milestone for Green Mobility

India's New EV Testing Facility: A Milestone for Green Mobility

 India
3
India's Aggressive Strategy in Asia Cup Against Pakistan

India's Aggressive Strategy in Asia Cup Against Pakistan

 United Arab Emirates
4
China's Climate Crisis: A Modern Climate Catastrophe

China's Climate Crisis: A Modern Climate Catastrophe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025