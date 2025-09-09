Air India Launches Non-Stop Delhi-Jaisalmer Flights to Boost Tourism

Air India is set to launch non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Jaisalmer, a move aimed at bolstering tourism in the renowned 'Golden City of India'. The service, commencing on October 26, 2025, will cater to the heightened tourist demand during the peak season, lasting until March 28, 2026.

This newly introduced service will feature double daily flights using Air India's A320 aircraft, providing the only full-service travel experience to Jaisalmer. Additionally, the schedules are strategically planned to offer smooth connections with Europe, the UK, and key domestic locations.

Speaking about the initiative, Nipun Aggarwal, Air India's Chief Commercial Officer, highlighted how the airline's latest offering not only meets the growing appetite for cultural tourism but also reflects Air India's commitment to making India's heritage sites more accessible through improved air connectivity.

In a broader context, the domestic aviation sector in India continues to grow, with a 5.9% increase in passengers from January to July 2025 compared to 2024. However, passenger numbers dipped slightly in July 2025. The Air India Group maintained strong load factors, although there was a slight decrease, reflecting challenges in capacity utilization during a significant fleet and service upgrade.

(With inputs from agencies.)