Norway Invites Bids for Offshore Blocks in 26th Licensing Round
Norway's Offshore Directorate is calling on energy companies to nominate blocks for the country's 26th oil and gas licensing round, with the deadline set for October 1. This marks the first offer of new drilling permits in unexplored frontier regions since 2021, as announced by the energy minister.
Norway's Offshore Directorate has extended invitations to energy firms to nominate offshore blocks for inclusion in the nation's 26th oil and gas licensing round.
The deadline for submissions is scheduled for October 1, providing industry players a limited window to express interest.
This initiative follows the energy minister's announcement last month, marking the first occasion new drilling permits will be offered in unexplored frontier areas since 2021.
