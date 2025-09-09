Market Movers: Anglo American's $53 Billion Leap with Canada's Teck

The FTSE 100 index edged up by 0.1% on Tuesday, buoyed by industrial miners after Anglo American announced a significant merger with Canada's Teck Resources, valued at $53 billion.

This merger is set to create the Anglo Teck company, expected to be primarily listed in London, reflecting confidence in the UK market as a favorable listing venue. Despite concerns about the merger's value generation, the deal is anticipated to positively impact the UK stock market.

Elsewhere in the market, while the real estate sector experienced growth, aerospace and defense saw overall declines. Meanwhile, August retail sales in Britain rose, aided by favorable summer weather.