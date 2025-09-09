Left Menu

Gold Prices Soar to Record High Amid Global Trends and Market Sentiments

Gold prices hit an all-time high in the national capital, marking a significant increase this year due to global economic conditions and market speculation. Silver prices also surged, reflecting strong demand for safe-haven assets amid geopolitical tensions and potential monetary policy easing by the US Federal Reserve.

Updated: 09-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:07 IST
Gold prices skyrocketed to an unprecedented Rs 1,12,750 per 10 grams in the national capital, paralleling a global trend of bullish precious metal markets.

This surge marks a startling 43% increase over the past year, driven by economic conditions and investor shifts towards safe assets amid geopolitical tensions and monetary policy uncertainties.

Silver prices also climbed to record levels, underlining strong market demand for such metals as concerns surrounding global economic stability and interest rate changes persist.

