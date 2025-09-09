Gold Prices Soar to Record High Amid Global Trends and Market Sentiments

Gold prices skyrocketed to an unprecedented Rs 1,12,750 per 10 grams in the national capital, paralleling a global trend of bullish precious metal markets.

This surge marks a startling 43% increase over the past year, driven by economic conditions and investor shifts towards safe assets amid geopolitical tensions and monetary policy uncertainties.

Silver prices also climbed to record levels, underlining strong market demand for such metals as concerns surrounding global economic stability and interest rate changes persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)