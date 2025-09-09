Left Menu

Punjab Police Uncover Major Drug Cartel with Cross-Border Links

Punjab Police dismantled a Pakistan-backed drug smuggling network with the arrest of two major traffickers and seizure of over 12 kilograms of heroin. The operation, a part of the state's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, highlighted the use of drones by smugglers to move drugs across borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:09 IST
Punjab Police Uncover Major Drug Cartel with Cross-Border Links
Punjab Police officials with recovered 12.1 kg of Heroin (Photo/Punjabpolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a significant Pakistan-backed international drug smuggling operation within the state. Two primary traffickers were apprehended, and authorities seized 12.1 kilograms of heroin following a strategic, two-week investigation led by the Faridkot Police under the state's anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh,' spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed that the detained traffickers were integral to a broader cross-border smuggling network with direct connections to Pakistan-based operatives. The confiscated heroin consignment, transported across the international boundary, was recovered in Village Jhariwala, falling under Sadar Faridkot Police Station's jurisdiction. The arrested individuals, identified as Sukhpreet Singh of Jhariwala village, Faridkot, and Kadar Singh from Waan village, Ferozepur, are believed to be key links in the smuggling chain.

Preliminary investigations suggest the existence of an extensive transnational smuggling network. DGP Yadav highlighted the need for an in-depth probe to uncover all associated contacts. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faridkot, Pragya Jain, disclosed that intelligence about an intended drug delivery led to the joint forces from Sadar Faridkot Police Station and Golewala Police Post successfully intercepting the duo near Sukhpreet Singh's residence. SSP Jain further detailed the growing reliance of Pakistan-based smugglers on drones to deliver large heroin consignments into India, emphasizing ongoing efforts to identify additional links within the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund: Balancing Ethics and U.S. Relations

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund: Balancing Ethics and U.S. Relations

 Global
2
Nepal Army's Call for Unity Amidst Rising Protests

Nepal Army's Call for Unity Amidst Rising Protests

 Nepal
3
Nagaland's Education Employment Crisis: A Call for Transparency and Reform

Nagaland's Education Employment Crisis: A Call for Transparency and Reform

 India
4
Nepal Army Appeals for Unity Amid Gen Z Movement Unrest

Nepal Army Appeals for Unity Amid Gen Z Movement Unrest

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025