Punjab Police Uncover Major Drug Cartel with Cross-Border Links

The Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a significant Pakistan-backed international drug smuggling operation within the state. Two primary traffickers were apprehended, and authorities seized 12.1 kilograms of heroin following a strategic, two-week investigation led by the Faridkot Police under the state's anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh,' spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed that the detained traffickers were integral to a broader cross-border smuggling network with direct connections to Pakistan-based operatives. The confiscated heroin consignment, transported across the international boundary, was recovered in Village Jhariwala, falling under Sadar Faridkot Police Station's jurisdiction. The arrested individuals, identified as Sukhpreet Singh of Jhariwala village, Faridkot, and Kadar Singh from Waan village, Ferozepur, are believed to be key links in the smuggling chain.

Preliminary investigations suggest the existence of an extensive transnational smuggling network. DGP Yadav highlighted the need for an in-depth probe to uncover all associated contacts. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faridkot, Pragya Jain, disclosed that intelligence about an intended drug delivery led to the joint forces from Sadar Faridkot Police Station and Golewala Police Post successfully intercepting the duo near Sukhpreet Singh's residence. SSP Jain further detailed the growing reliance of Pakistan-based smugglers on drones to deliver large heroin consignments into India, emphasizing ongoing efforts to identify additional links within the network.

