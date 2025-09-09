Injeti Srinivas Appointed Chairman of NSE Amid IPO Preparations

In a significant move, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has appointed Injeti Srinivas as its chairman. The position was vacant for two years. Srinivas, a former chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), joins at a crucial time with the NSE gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO).

Srinivas, an IAS officer from the 1983 batch of the Odisha cadre, brings extensive experience in corporate and financial regulation. His career spans roles such as Corporate Affairs Secretary and founding chairperson of IFSCA where he instituted crucial reforms and policy innovations.

The board, including members like MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, welcomed Srinivas. His wealth of experience, which also includes key roles with Sebi, LIC, and international assignments, will enrich the NSE's strategic direction.