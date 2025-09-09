Injeti Srinivas Appointed Chairman of NSE Amid IPO Preparations
Injeti Srinivas has been appointed as the new chairman of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) following a two-year vacancy. With a rich history in corporate and financial regulation, Srinivas aims to lead the NSE as it prepares for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has appointed Injeti Srinivas as its chairman. The position was vacant for two years. Srinivas, a former chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), joins at a crucial time with the NSE gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO).
Srinivas, an IAS officer from the 1983 batch of the Odisha cadre, brings extensive experience in corporate and financial regulation. His career spans roles such as Corporate Affairs Secretary and founding chairperson of IFSCA where he instituted crucial reforms and policy innovations.
The board, including members like MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, welcomed Srinivas. His wealth of experience, which also includes key roles with Sebi, LIC, and international assignments, will enrich the NSE's strategic direction.
ALSO READ
Sebi Greenlights Prozeal Green Energy and Neilsoft IPO Ventures
Sebi Simplifies Disclosure Document Format for Portfolio Managers
Sebi's ESOP Rule Overhaul: A Game Changer for Startup Promoters
Sebi Reforms Simplify Investment Landscape for InvITs and REITs
Indian Court Demands SEBI Clarification on Jane Street Document Access