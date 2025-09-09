Left Menu

Indian Life Insurers Witness Robust Growth in August 2025

Indian life insurers experienced a 6.01% increase in new business premiums in August 2025. This growth was attributed to increased sales of both single and non-single premium policies, expanded coverage among first-time buyers, and strengthened distribution channels.

In August 2025, Indian life insurers demonstrated a solid performance, with a 6.01% rise in new business premiums, according to a recent release. Key factors behind this growth included higher sales of both single and non-single premium policies.

Data from the Life Insurance Council revealed a rise in individual single premiums by 9.71% and a 4.51% increase in individual non-single premiums during the period. Year-to-date, combined individual premium collections rose by 6.20%.

The growth benefited from insurers' efforts to broaden coverage among first-time buyers and bolster distribution networks. More than 4.37 lakh agents were added, although total agent growth showed a modest rise of 2.75% due to attrition. With tax waivers on premiums by the GST Council, officials anticipate sharper growth ahead.

