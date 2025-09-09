Left Menu

Anglo American & Teck Resources: A Copper Powerhouse Merger

Anglo American and Teck Resources plan to merge, forming Anglo Teck, a new copper giant positioned as the world's fifth-largest copper company. The merger, headquartered in Canada with a primary stock listing in London, represents a strategic move driven by increasing copper demand and anticipated industry consolidation savings of $800 million.

09-09-2025
In a groundbreaking move within the mining sector, Anglo American and Teck Resources have announced plans to merge, creating a new heavyweight in the global copper market. The merger, which would form a company named Anglo Teck, is set to become the world's fifth-largest copper entity.

The merger will see Anglo American shareholders owning 62.4% of the newly formed entity, underscoring a strategic bet on the future demand for copper. This move illustrates the burgeoning interest in copper's role in the power, construction, and burgeoning electric vehicle industries.

Anglo American's CEO, Duncan Wanblad, and Teck's CEO, Jonathan Price, emphasized the merger's potential to offer annual efficiency gains worth $800 million. This ambitious consolidation builds on previous strategic restructuring efforts undertaken by both companies to fend off external takeover attempts.

