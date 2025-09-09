Maharashtra's Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana Empowers Farmers with Rs 1,892.61 Crore Boost

The Maharashtrian government has committed to enhancing its agricultural sector with a financial injection under the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana. In its seventh instalment, Rs 1,892.61 crore is being distributed to assist over 91 lakh farmers across the state.

This disbursement was celebrated at a program held in the Cabinet Hall of Mantralaya, marked by the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other key government figures. The scheme, mirroring the central PM-Kisan initiative, guarantees essential financial support directly to the farming community.

Farmers can anticipate annual financial support of Rs 12,000 from both state and central government funds, aiding them in covering production costs and furthering the rural economy. The Agriculture Minister emphasized the ongoing commitment to improving the livelihoods of the agricultural community.

