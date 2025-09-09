Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on DHFL: Rs 186 Crore Assets Attached in Loan Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 186 crore under the anti-money laundering law in a fraud case involving Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. This marks the latest development against DHFL and its promoters for allegedly misappropriating bank loan funds and falsifying records.

Updated: 09-09-2025 18:45 IST
  India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action in a high-profile bank loan fraud case, announcing the provisional attachment of assets valued at approximately Rs 186 crore. The allegation involves Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) and its promoters, with the ED targeting potential money laundering operations tied to the case.

In a detailed statement, the federal agency identified 154 flats alongside movable receivables linked to 20 Mumbai flats. These assets fall under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), influenced by findings from the Mumbai zonal office as of September 5.

Rooted in a CBI FIR, the case highlights accusations against DHFL heads Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan. The duo allegedly orchestrated a scheme to siphon and mismanage loan funds, further deploying stub companies for deceitful share trading. A cumulative asset attachment now totals Rs 256.23 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

