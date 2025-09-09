Gaza in Crisis: Evacuations Amid Looming Israeli Offensive

In a tense development, Palestinians in Gaza City received Israeli leaflets prompting immediate evacuation, intensifying panic and uncertainty. The call precedes Israel's planned major assault targeting Hamas strongholds.

Residents face dire choices, with homelessness and limited refuge options exacerbating fears of displacement akin to the 1948 Nakba. Healthcare for the displaced remains critical.

As humanitarian concerns grow, international criticism of Israel's strategy rises. Mediated ceasefire efforts face challenges amid public dissent and the looming threat of intensified crisis for Gaza's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)