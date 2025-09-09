Left Menu

Stalling Employment: Impact of Tariffs and AI on U.S. Job Growth

The U.S. economy suffered a significant setback with an estimated shortfall of 911,000 jobs in the year leading to March. Aggressive tariffs and evolving business practices like automation have pressured job growth, with the Federal Reserve contemplating interest rate cuts amid economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:37 IST
Stalling Employment: Impact of Tariffs and AI on U.S. Job Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. economy has been hit hard, with a revision suggesting 911,000 fewer jobs were created from April 2024 to March 2025 than initially reported, according to a government disclosure on Tuesday. This indicates a stalling job growth even before tariffs imposed by the Trump administration took effect.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced that employment levels in the 12 months through March 2024 would be adjusted downward by 598,000 jobs. This preliminary figure is part of an annual "benchmark" revision to payroll data, aligning it with the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) for accuracy.

In addition to tariff-related uncertainty, labor market pressures are compounded by immigration policies and a shift towards automation. Despite the sharp job growth slowdown, economists predict minimal immediate impact on monetary policy, with the Federal Reserve likely to lower interest rates to mitigate economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Swift Action Plan: Expediting Foreigners' Expulsion

Assam's Swift Action Plan: Expediting Foreigners' Expulsion

 India
2
UN Condemns Israel's Strikes as Violation of Qatar's Sovereignty

UN Condemns Israel's Strikes as Violation of Qatar's Sovereignty

 Global
3
Keir Starmer's Landmark Visit: Strengthening the India-UK Tech Partnership

Keir Starmer's Landmark Visit: Strengthening the India-UK Tech Partnership

 United Kingdom
4
Telangana Boosts Cancer Care Accessibility and International Nursing Opportunities

Telangana Boosts Cancer Care Accessibility and International Nursing Opportu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025