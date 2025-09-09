Left Menu

Strategic Partnership Boosts India's Cooperative Agricultural Exports

National Co-operative Exports Limited and APEDA have signed an MoU to enhance India's agricultural exports. The partnership aims to integrate NCEL's network with APEDA's export facilitation, focusing on education, compliance, and market access, benefiting rural communities and strengthening India's global market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

National Co-operative Exports Limited (NCEL) and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) have embarked on a strategic alliance to boost India's cooperative-led agricultural exports.

Signing a memorandum of understanding in the presence of Dr Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, this initiative showcases the government's resolve to synergise the Ministry of Cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The accord sees Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA, and Unupom Kausik, Managing Director, NCEL, play pivotal roles in its execution.

This collaboration promises to uplift rural livelihoods, enhancing value realisation for farmers and fortifying India's position in global markets. Focus areas include capacity building, export compliance, infrastructure revival, international branding, market intelligence, and tailored export strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

