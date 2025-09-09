Strategic Partnership Boosts India's Cooperative Agricultural Exports

National Co-operative Exports Limited (NCEL) and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) have embarked on a strategic alliance to boost India's cooperative-led agricultural exports.

Signing a memorandum of understanding in the presence of Dr Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, this initiative showcases the government's resolve to synergise the Ministry of Cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The accord sees Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA, and Unupom Kausik, Managing Director, NCEL, play pivotal roles in its execution.

This collaboration promises to uplift rural livelihoods, enhancing value realisation for farmers and fortifying India's position in global markets. Focus areas include capacity building, export compliance, infrastructure revival, international branding, market intelligence, and tailored export strategies.

