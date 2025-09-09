Ethiopia Unveils Africa's Largest Hydroelectric Dam Amid Regional Tensions

On Tuesday, Ethiopia officially inaugurated Africa's largest hydroelectric project, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), amid ongoing concerns from downstream neighbors Egypt and Sudan. Ethiopia, aspiring for economic growth, envisions the $5 billion dam as pivotal to electrifying the region and advancing its own development goals.

The dam's full operational capacity has been realized with its maximum output reaching 5,150 MW, ranking it among the world's substantial hydroelectric facilities. However, while Ethiopia celebrates this achievement, Egypt and Sudan fear the dam could disrupt their water supply from the Nile. Tensions have persisted since the dam's construction began in 2011.

Ethiopia contends that the dam will not harm its neighbors and positions it as a key to regional prosperity. The nation's focus remains on electricity access, with only 55% of the population currently electrified. As internal challenges continue, GERD stands as a symbol of national pride and a beacon for future economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)