Left Menu

India's UPI–UPU Integration Revolutionizes Cross-Border Remittances

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the UPI–UPU integration at the Universal Postal Congress in Dubai. This initiative merges India's Unified Payments Interface with the Universal Postal Union Interconnection Platform to enhance cross-border remittances, making transactions faster, safer, and more cost-effective through postal and UPI networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:13 IST
India's UPI–UPU Integration Revolutionizes Cross-Border Remittances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiled the UPI–UPU integration project at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai, marking a significant stride in cross-border remittances. This initiative combines India's UPI with the Universal Postal Union's Interconnection Platform to improve transaction speed, safety, and affordability.

Labeling it as a 'social compact beyond technology,' Scindia highlighted how the postal network's reliability, combined with UPI's speed, benefits families transferring money across borders inexpensively. India aims for a modern postal sector by integrating digital financial services and advanced technologies like AI and machine learning.

With Akash Sinha of Cashfree Payments and Deepak Chand Thakur of NPST noting the advantages, this development reinforces India's prowess in payment innovation. The initiative aims to create an inclusive model for remittances and digital payments, emphasizing the potential of interoperable payment systems for simplifying global transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revenge, Arrests, and Allegations: The Andekar Saga Unfolds

Revenge, Arrests, and Allegations: The Andekar Saga Unfolds

 India
2
Fast-Track to Free Trade: India and EU Near Landmark Agreement

Fast-Track to Free Trade: India and EU Near Landmark Agreement

 India
3
Crusade Against Corruption: Uttarakhand’s Vigilance Triumphs

Crusade Against Corruption: Uttarakhand’s Vigilance Triumphs

 India
4
Karnataka's Swift Response Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

Karnataka's Swift Response Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025