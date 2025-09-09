India's UPI–UPU Integration Revolutionizes Cross-Border Remittances

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiled the UPI–UPU integration project at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai, marking a significant stride in cross-border remittances. This initiative combines India's UPI with the Universal Postal Union's Interconnection Platform to improve transaction speed, safety, and affordability.

Labeling it as a 'social compact beyond technology,' Scindia highlighted how the postal network's reliability, combined with UPI's speed, benefits families transferring money across borders inexpensively. India aims for a modern postal sector by integrating digital financial services and advanced technologies like AI and machine learning.

With Akash Sinha of Cashfree Payments and Deepak Chand Thakur of NPST noting the advantages, this development reinforces India's prowess in payment innovation. The initiative aims to create an inclusive model for remittances and digital payments, emphasizing the potential of interoperable payment systems for simplifying global transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)