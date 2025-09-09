Left Menu

SAT Demands Sebi's Clarification on Withheld Documents in Jane Street Case

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has asked Sebi to justify why documents were withheld from hedge fund Jane Street within three weeks. Sebi provided 10 GB of data but retained internal circulars. Jane Street counters interim charges of market manipulation, seeking document access to establish defense ahead of a hearing on November 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:14 IST
SAT Demands Sebi's Clarification on Withheld Documents in Jane Street Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Tuesday urged the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to clarify its reasons for not sharing specific documents with hedge fund Jane Street. The tribunal set a three-week deadline for Sebi ahead of a hearing scheduled for November 18.

During the initial hearing, Sebi's counsel revealed that the regulator had already handed over 10 GB of data to Jane Street but maintained that the ban imposed in July was an interim decision, with a conclusive order still pending. Sebi accused Jane Street of withholding its trading strategies while demanding access to internal circulars.

On July 3, Sebi ordered Jane Street to return over Rs 4,800 crore alleged to have been gained through market manipulation and barred it from the capital markets. Jane Street has since appealed this interim order, arguing that vital documents for its defense have been denied. Despite settling the penalty, the firm is yet to recommence trading in Indian markets.

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Middle East: Israel's Bold Strike in Qatar

Escalation in Middle East: Israel's Bold Strike in Qatar

 United Arab Emirates
2
IndiGo and Air India Expand Flight Services for Tourism Season

IndiGo and Air India Expand Flight Services for Tourism Season

 India
3
Bidding Battles for Citgo: Clash of Creditors and Bondholders

Bidding Battles for Citgo: Clash of Creditors and Bondholders

 Global
4
High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025