Global Fintech Fest 2023: Fostering Growth and Inclusivity
The Global Fintech Fest is set to take place in the financial capital, featuring key leaders like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK counterpart Keir Starmer. Bringing together over 500 investors and 400 exhibitors, the event aims to promote equitable financial progress and foster India-UK trade relations.
The annual Global Fintech Fest (GFF), set to occur next month, will witness prominent attendance from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK's Keir Starmer, as announced by organizers on Tuesday. The three-day event, beginning on October 7, is scheduled to be held in the financial capital.
A statement from the organizers indicates that over a dozen central banks and regulators, notably from Germany, France, Switzerland, and Singapore, will participate, alongside approximately 500 investors and 400 exhibitors from across the globe.
Conference Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan highlighted the significance of the presence of state heads from India and the UK, positing that their involvement could transform the event into a central platform for fostering sustainable, inclusive, agile, and resilient financial progress globally.
