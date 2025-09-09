Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan Triumphs in Vice Presidential Election Amid Calls for Ideological Integrity

Amit Shah congratulates C P Radhakrishnan on becoming India's 15th Vice President, emphasizing his grassroots leadership and administrative expertise. In a competitive election against opposition nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy, Radhakrishnan secured victory with 452 votes. The election underscores the need for upholding democratic values and ideological integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:01 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday for his victory in the Vice Presidential elections, praising his deep-rooted experience and administrative acumen. Shah expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan's leadership would enhance India's parliamentary democracy.

C P Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President, succeeding Jagdeep Dhankhar. Opposition nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy lost the tightly contested election, with Radhakrishnan garnering 452 first preference votes compared to Reddy's 300.

In the aftermath of the election, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lauded Radhakrishnan's win while appreciating the robust campaign led by Reddy. Kharge emphasized that the election represented a clash of ideologies and called for vigilance against governments with authoritarian tendencies to safeguard democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

