CP Radhakrishnan Elected India's 15th Vice President: A Political Journey Spanning Five Decades
CP Radhakrishnan, backed by the National Democratic Alliance, was elected as India's 15th Vice President, defeating opposition candidate Justice B. Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes. With an extensive political career, Radhakrishnan's victory was met with congratulations from Prime Minister Modi and other leaders. Sudershan Reddy vowed to continue his ideological fight.
In a significant political development, CP Radhakrishnan of the National Democratic Alliance was elected as the 15th Vice President of India after a successful victory against the opposition's joint candidate Justice B. Sudershan Reddy. Radhakrishnan secured 452 first preference votes, whereas his opponent obtained 300. The result marks a new chapter in his long political career stretching over 50 years.
The election witnessed 15 invalid votes, and 13 Members of Parliament refrained from casting their vote. Among those abstaining were representatives from major parties like Biju Janata Dal and Bharath Rashtra Samithi. Following the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recognized Radhakrishnan's dedication to serving society.
Sudershan Reddy graciously accepted his defeat and reaffirmed his commitment to ideological pursuits. Meanwhile, CP Radhakrishnan's electoral success was viewed as a testament to his long-standing contributions to Indian politics. President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among those who praised Radhakrishnan's leadership qualities and anticipated contributions to India's democratic framework.
