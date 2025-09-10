Iran and U.N. Stride Toward Nuclear Inspections Amid Tensions

Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog announced a preliminary agreement on Tuesday to restart inspections at Iranian nuclear sites, some of which were recently targeted by U.S. and Israeli strikes. The terms remain unspecified, and Tehran has cautioned that any re-imposition of sanctions by the West would nullify the deal.

International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met in Cairo to negotiate the agreement, which aims to re-establish uninterrupted inspections. However, details remain vague, and diplomats have expressed concerns about potential unresolved issues within the framework.

This development occurs amidst European powers threatening to re-impose broad sanctions unless Iran allows inspections, manages its uranium stockpile, and engages in nuclear dialogue with the U.S. Whether these conditions will be sufficiently addressed before the month's end remains uncertain.