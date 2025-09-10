Nepali Students in India Anxious Amid Himalayan Upheaval

Nepali students residing in India are experiencing heightened anxiety as they delay plans to return home amidst violent protests in their homeland.

The demonstrations in Nepal began as a student-led movement opposing a ban on social media, magnifying into widespread criticism of the KP Sharma Oli government's alleged corruption and negligence.

Prime Minister Oli's resignation could not quell the unrest, which saw government buildings and homes of leaders set ablaze following a tragic loss of 19 lives. Nepali students now remain on edge, concerned for their families' safety amidst the chaos.

