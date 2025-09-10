Left Menu

Nepali Students in India Anxious Amid Himalayan Upheaval

Nepali students in India are postponing travel plans due to violent protests in Nepal sparked by a government social media ban and public disapproval of the administration's corruption. With family safety in question, many students fear for loved ones as unrest engulfs the Himalayan nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 09:03 IST
Nepali students residing in India are experiencing heightened anxiety as they delay plans to return home amidst violent protests in their homeland.

The demonstrations in Nepal began as a student-led movement opposing a ban on social media, magnifying into widespread criticism of the KP Sharma Oli government's alleged corruption and negligence.

Prime Minister Oli's resignation could not quell the unrest, which saw government buildings and homes of leaders set ablaze following a tragic loss of 19 lives. Nepali students now remain on edge, concerned for their families' safety amidst the chaos.

